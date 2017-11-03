New Honda Africa Twin variant teased before EICMA

Honda has just jumped onto the ‘pre-EICMA teaser’ bandwagon and given us a low-light image of the new ‘adventure’ Africa Twin. From the image, and rumours surrounding this motorcycle, we can expect it to get a bigger fuel tank and additional features to make it even more off-road capable.

The teaser shows a kitted-out Honda Africa Twin, with a protective bar below the headlight, a tall windshield and a knobby front tyre. Of the three features, the knobby tyre is the only one that comes as a surprise, as the windshield and the protective bar have been on offer as accessories on the regular model since its launch.

Rumours and previously leaked patent images have suggested that it will get a larger fuel tank, which should help reduces fuel stops. Even though this new tank is not visible in the teaser image, the side fairings appear to be tweaked and a redesigned tank could be a major reason for this. This new variant of the Africa Twin is also expected to get more features to aid its off-road ability. We will have all the information on this motorcycle for you in a few days as EICMA begins on November 5, 2017.

