Mercedes Classic Car Rally 2017 to be held on November 12, 2017

The fourth edition of the Classic Car Rally will bring together some of the most exclusive and exquisite Mercedes-Benz cars from around the country.

The fourth edition of the Mercedes Classic Car Rally will take place in Mumbai on November 12, 2017. The annual event was first organised in 2014 to celebrate 120 years of Mercedes-Benz in motorsport in partnership with Autocar India.

UPDATE

The 2017 Mercedes Classic Car rally will flag off from the Tote on The Turf at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It will pass through Haji Ali and the Worli sea face, further on, the rally will take the Bandra Worli Sea Link and will head back to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse via the same route.

The classic car rally attracts participants from across the country with some even travelling all the way from Delhi, Bengaluru, Kutch, Chandigarh and Goa. The cars that will appear at the one-day event will be some of the most exclusive and exquisite of their kind and feature nearly every generation of Mercedes produced.

All Mercedes-Benz passenger cars produced up to 1997 are eligible to participate in the event. In addition the following models produced till the end of their life-cycle are eligible to participate: R129 SL Class (all years), R170 SLK Class (all years), W140 S Class (all years), W124 E Class (all years)** and the W202 C Class (all years).

**Limited entries

The rally is expected to be flagged off by Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The 2016 edition of the Mercedes Classic Car Rally saw in attendance the Mercedes-Benz 170V Roadster in India, the exotic Nürburg, one of the few existing 500Ks in the world, a monstrous Unimog and plenty of cars from the 1930s to the 1990s.

Owners who wish to participate in the Mercedes Classic Car Rally can write to us at mbccr@haymarketsac.com.

Also see:

Mercedes Classic Car Rally 2016 image gallery

Mercedes Classic Car Rally 2016 video