Special edition Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate revealed

The Vanquish S Ultimate is the last special edition of the current-gen to get the 603hp, 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12; limited to 175 units.

Aston Martin has revealed what will be the last special edition for its Vanquish grand tourer, the S Ultimate. The model, which comes in Coupe and Volante convertible body styles, will have a limited run of 175 units and also be the last one to use the naturally-aspirated V12 motor.

The 603hp, 6.0-litre motor and eight-speed automatic transmission is shared with the Vanquish S though the special edition comes with three-stage adaptive damping, carbon ceramic brakes and carbon-fibre exterior bits.

The Ultimate edition model also gets an exclusive choice of three bespoke design themes -

1. Contrasting Carbon combines Ultimate Black paintwork with Copper Bronze touches outside and Obsidian Black leather with Kestral Tan accents in the cabin.

2. Sport Line comes with the Zenon Grey exterior finish and Cobalt Blue graphics, with yellow and blue touches and contrasting Phantom Grey leather inside.

3. Modern Lux gets White Gold exterior paintwork with bronze graphics and Chesnut Tan leather and black accents on the inside.

Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman said of the designs: “With the Ultimate Edition, we have accentuated the Vanquish S’s unique blend of tradition, technology and craftsmanship with a selection of three bold exterior paint schemes and hugely appealing interior packages that make creative use of exciting materials."

The Vanquish is due for replacement in late 2018. The new model will be sportier in nature, shifting the Vanquish into supercar territory, and use the new 650hp, 5.2-litre, turbocharged V12 motor.

Aston Martin is also looking at bringing the DBX SUV in 2019, a Lagonda sedan in 2020, a mid-engined rival to the Ferrari 488 GTB and McLaren 720S in 2021, a a Lagonda-badged SUV in 2022.

Also see:

Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate image gallery

2018 Aston Martin Vantage teased

Aston Martin DB11 Volante unveiled

Aston Martin, Red Bull pen new deal for new products