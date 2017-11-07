Hero XPulse to be unveiled at EICMA

Sources have indicated that Hero MotoCorp will unveil the XPulse at EICMA. According to these sources, the bike is a 200 to 300cc, single-cylinder dual-purpose adventure model for the domestic market as well as for export.

In India, Hero’s entry-level off-roader is more likely to appeal to the select class of riders looking for the on- and off-road riding applications, besides the conventional motorcycle customers.

It can be recalled that Hero MotoCorp’s 150cc off-road motorcycle, the Hero Impulse, launched in 2011, was appreciated for its format, upright riding position and comfort. However, according to the experts, the bike, with its 13.2hp 150cc motor, was underpowered.

Currently, among all adventure motorcycles on sale in the domestic market, Royal Enfield’s 411cc Himalayan stands as the most affordable model with its on-road price tag of close to Rs 1.90 lakh.

It would be interesting to see if Hero MotoCorp’s latest off-road motorcycle will undercut Royal Enfield’s Himalayan in terms of affordability. Hero MotoCorp’s re-entry into the adventure motorcycle format underlines its intent to capitalise on the rising demand for the off-road motorcycle category in India and in other developing economies.