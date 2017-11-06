TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V launched at Rs 1.07 lakh

TVS has finally launched the fuel-injected variant of its Apache RTR 200, the Fi4V. We rode this much-awaited variant at the pre-launch ride of the RTR 200, and it did merit a consideration because of its smoother, more linear power delivery and its nominal power increment.

The Fi4V is powered by the same 197.7cc motor as on the carburetted variant, and now produces 21hp at 8,500rpm. While the 0.95hp hike seems minor, the positive implications of the noticeably refined, fuel-injected motor will definitely attract more enthusiasts. The RTR 200 Fi4V produces 18.1Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, and TVS claims a 0 to 100kph dash in 3.9sec and a top speed of 129kph – both equally impressive figures.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is available in two colours, Pearl White and Matte Yellow, and is priced at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

