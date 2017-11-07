Yamaha MT-09 SP showcased at firm’s pre-EICMA conference

Yamaha, at its pre-EICMA conference, has taken the wraps off the MT-09 SP naked street. The bike takes off from the standard MT-09, borrowing a load of components from the bigger MT-10 SP, to offer an edgy naked streetfighter.

Visually, the MT-09 SP can be distinguished from the standard model thanks to its Silver Blu Carbon paint scheme, the MT-09 SP graphics and a three-dimensional Yamaha tuning fork logo on either side. It also gets a blacked-out handlebar, blue stitching on the seat, and blue, lightweight, 10-spoke wheels. The SP also features LED split-headlights, a swingarm-mounted registration plate holder, and a white-on-black LCD instrument panel.

The 115hp, 847cc three-cylinder motor gets a quickshifter and a slipper clutch, and a host of electronics like switchable traction control and D-Mode (Yamaha’s three-level riding mode feature).

In addition to this, the MT-09 SP gets a new front fork (tuned for better rebound and compression damping) and an Öhlins monoshock, fully adjustable and paired with a remote adjuster as well. The MT-09 SP goes on sale in Europe from January and should definitely prove popular amongst fans of hyper-naked motorcycles!