2017 Renault Captur variants explained

Renault has launched the Captur starting at Rs 9.99 lakh; available with two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel – and four trims.

Renault has finally introduced the Captur to its India line-up, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh and going up to Rs 13.88 lakh for the top-spec Platine trim (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The crossover SUV is offered with a choice of a 106hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine and the ubiquitous 110hp, 1.5-litre K9K diesel motor. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual while the diesel motor gets a six-speed manual gearbox.

The French manufacturer offers the SUV in five single-tone exterior colour options and seven dual-tone ones. The petrol engine is offered in three trim levels – RXE, RXL and RXT – while the diesel engine is offered with four, including the top-spec Platine.

Here are all the equipment and safety features available with each variant:

RXE

Power windows with illuminated switches; driver’s side auto up/down

Rear seat arm rest with cup holders

Boot lamp

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Electric adjust for outside rear view mirrors

Push-button start

12V power socket (front)

Steering-mounted audio controls

Cup holders in the front console

Driver’s seat height adjust

Front-centre arm rest

2 DIN audio system with USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth connectivity and front and rear speakers

Roof spoiler

Projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights

16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers

Fabric seat upholstery

Rake-adjustable steering column

Impact-sensing door unlock

Speed-sensitive door auto lock

Rear defogger, washer and wiper

ABS with EBD and Brake Assist

Remote central locking

Dual front airbags

Isofix child seat mounts at the rear

Height-adjustable front seat belts

RXL

Cruise control with speed limiter

Eco driving mode (diesel only)

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, Aux-in, Bluetooth, smartphone voice recognition (iOS only)

Front and rear speakers with two tweeters

Gear shift indicator

16-inch alloy wheels

Rear parcel shelf

Rear parking sensors

RXT

Front seat back pockets

Electric adjust and power folding outside rear view mirrors

12V power socket (front and rear)

Cooled and illuminated glove box

Dual-tone roof

Follow-me-home headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

LED front fog lamps

Reversing camera

Keyless entry

Automatic headlamps

Automatic wipers

Platine

Diesel engine only

Leather front-centre arm rest

Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob

Leather seat upholstery

LED headlamps

LED front fog lamps with cornering function

Side airbags

Electronic stability control

Hill start assist

