2017 Renault Captur variants explained

6th Nov 2017 1:59 pm

Renault has launched the Captur starting at Rs 9.99 lakh; available with two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel – and four trims.

Renault has finally introduced the Captur to its India line-up, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh and going up to Rs 13.88 lakh for the top-spec Platine trim (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The crossover SUV is offered with a choice of a 106hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine and the ubiquitous 110hp, 1.5-litre K9K diesel motor. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual while the diesel motor gets a six-speed manual gearbox.

The French manufacturer offers the SUV in five single-tone exterior colour options and seven dual-tone ones. The petrol engine is offered in three trim levels – RXE, RXL and RXT – while the diesel engine is offered with four, including the top-spec Platine.

Here are all the equipment and safety features available with each variant:

RXE

  • Power windows with illuminated switches; driver’s side auto up/down
  • Rear seat arm rest with cup holders
  • Boot lamp
  • Automatic climate control
  • Rear AC vents
  • Electric adjust for outside rear view mirrors
  • Push-button start
  • 12V power socket (front)
  • Steering-mounted audio controls
  • Cup holders in the front console
  • Driver’s seat height adjust
  • Front-centre arm rest
  • 2 DIN audio system with USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth connectivity and front and rear speakers
  • Roof spoiler
  • Projector headlamps
  • LED daytime running lights
  • 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
  • Fabric seat upholstery
  • Rake-adjustable steering column
  • Impact-sensing door unlock
  • Speed-sensitive door auto lock
  • Rear defogger, washer and wiper
  • ABS with EBD and Brake Assist
  • Remote central locking
  • Dual front airbags
  • Isofix child seat mounts at the rear
  • Height-adjustable front seat belts

RXL

  • Cruise control with speed limiter
  • Eco driving mode (diesel only)
  • 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, Aux-in, Bluetooth, smartphone voice recognition (iOS only)
  • Front and rear speakers with two tweeters
  • Gear shift indicator
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Rear parcel shelf
  • Rear parking sensors

RXT

  • Front seat back pockets
  • Electric adjust and power folding outside rear view mirrors
  • 12V power socket (front and rear)
  • Cooled and illuminated glove box
  • Dual-tone roof
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • LED front fog lamps
  • Reversing camera
  • Keyless entry
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Automatic wipers

Platine

  • Diesel engine only
  • Leather front-centre arm rest
  • Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob
  • Leather seat upholstery
  • LED headlamps
  • LED front fog lamps with cornering function
  • Side airbags
  • Electronic stability control
  • Hill start assist

