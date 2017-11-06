2017 Renault Captur variants explained
6th Nov 2017 1:59 pm
Renault has launched the Captur starting at Rs 9.99 lakh; available with two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel – and four trims.
Renault has finally introduced the Captur to its India line-up, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh and going up to Rs 13.88 lakh for the top-spec Platine trim (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The crossover SUV is offered with a choice of a 106hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine and the ubiquitous 110hp, 1.5-litre K9K diesel motor. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual while the diesel motor gets a six-speed manual gearbox.
The French manufacturer offers the SUV in five single-tone exterior colour options and seven dual-tone ones. The petrol engine is offered in three trim levels – RXE, RXL and RXT – while the diesel engine is offered with four, including the top-spec Platine.
Here are all the equipment and safety features available with each variant:
RXE
-
Power windows with illuminated switches; driver’s side auto up/down
-
Rear seat arm rest with cup holders
-
Boot lamp
-
Automatic climate control
-
Rear AC vents
-
Electric adjust for outside rear view mirrors
-
Push-button start
-
12V power socket (front)
-
Steering-mounted audio controls
-
Cup holders in the front console
-
Driver’s seat height adjust
-
Front-centre arm rest
-
2 DIN audio system with USB, Aux-in and Bluetooth connectivity and front and rear speakers
-
Roof spoiler
-
Projector headlamps
-
LED daytime running lights
-
16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
-
Fabric seat upholstery
-
Rake-adjustable steering column
-
Impact-sensing door unlock
-
Speed-sensitive door auto lock
-
Rear defogger, washer and wiper
-
ABS with EBD and Brake Assist
-
Remote central locking
-
Dual front airbags
-
Isofix child seat mounts at the rear
-
Height-adjustable front seat belts
RXL
-
Cruise control with speed limiter
-
Eco driving mode (diesel only)
-
7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, Aux-in, Bluetooth, smartphone voice recognition (iOS only)
-
Front and rear speakers with two tweeters
-
Gear shift indicator
-
16-inch alloy wheels
-
Rear parcel shelf
-
Rear parking sensors
RXT
-
Front seat back pockets
-
Electric adjust and power folding outside rear view mirrors
-
12V power socket (front and rear)
-
Cooled and illuminated glove box
-
Dual-tone roof
-
Follow-me-home headlamps
-
17-inch alloy wheels
-
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
-
LED front fog lamps
-
Reversing camera
-
Keyless entry
-
Automatic headlamps
-
Automatic wipers
Platine
-
Diesel engine only
-
Leather front-centre arm rest
-
Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob
-
Leather seat upholstery
-
LED headlamps
-
LED front fog lamps with cornering function
-
Side airbags
-
Electronic stability control
-
Hill start assist
