Mercedes-AMG GLA, CLA facelifts launched in India

The refreshed CLA 45 and GLA 45 are priced at Rs 75.20 lakh and Rs 77.85 lakh, respectively.

Mercedes-AMG has launched facelifts for its CLA 45 4Matic Coupe and GLA 45 4Matic SUV without changing the price, which stand at Rs 75.20 lakh and Rs 77.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively. However, the respective Aero Edition models of the CLA 45 and GLA 45 are priced at Rs 77.69 lakh and Rs 80.67 lakh.

The range-topping GLA and CLA are powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 381hp and 475Nm of peak torque. They also share the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic system.

The special Aero Editions will feature a high level of customer customisation.

In terms of external changes, compared to the previous model, the new CLA comes with revised front and rear aprons, new front and rear diffusers, LED headlamps and a tweaked lip spoiler. The GLA 45 sports similar changes but also gets a boot-mounted spoiler. They both feature new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels.

The Aero Editions CLA and GLA facelifts will be available in a new black finish and feature decals on the doors and a sporty yellow strip running on the front and rear bumpers, the sides, on the outside rear view mirrors and the blacked-out alloy wheels. These changes can be seen on the Yellow Night edition that is launching in India for the first time.

The kit offered on the two performance-oriented models includes a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. The cabin will also feature similar yellow elements along with special-edition badges for the Aero Edition models.

Neither the CLA 45 AMG nor the GLA 45 AMG has any direct rivals in the Indian market. Including these two refreshed models, Mercedes-AMG has launched a total of seven cars this year and plans to launch a total of 12 before the end of 2017.

