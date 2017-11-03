Maruti Ciaz facelift spied in India

﻿Refreshed mid-size sedan likely to get minor cosmetic tweaks inside and out; expected to launch in coming months.

Maruti has begun testing the facelifted Ciaz in India. A first set of spy shots have emerged on the internet showing the car covered in thick cladding on the outside, covering its headlamps and tail-lamps in order to avoid the final design from being seen.

The Ciaz recently received a mid-cycle update for the Chinese market, which was showcased at the Chengdu Motor Show earlier this year. The India-spec Ciaz is likely to feature similar updates as the Chinese-spec car. The tail-lamp, which is partially visible on the car seen in India, mimics the one seen on the Chinese model. As of now, there are no details available on the engine.

The Ciaz, in India, rivals the likes of the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento, the Skoda Rapid and the all-new Hyundai Verna.

