Honda CB125R, CB300R unveiled

The smaller naked street motorcycles from Honda are inspired by the CB1000R and they look promising.

Honda has revealed two new naked motorcycles, the CB125R and CB300R, at its pre-EICMA event. The Japanese manufacturer has also taken the wraps off the CB1000R, which brings Honda’s naked bike tally up to three so far, at this year’s show.

Both new motorcycles share their neo-retro design with the larger CB1000R. The CB300R features a tubular steel frame, a steel-plate swing arm, a 41mm upside-down front fork, a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, a four-piston brake caliper on a 296mm front disc and a single-piston caliper on the rear 220mm disc.

Besides ABS, it also gets an inertial measurement unit that is usually reserved for higher-spec machines. The inertial measurement unit provides precise brake force distribution for the ABS depending on the bike’s behaviour.

The CB300R is powered by the existing CBR300R’s 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces 31hp at 8,500rpm and 27.5Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm, and is mated to a six-speed transmission.

With a wheelbase of 1,352mm and a seat height of 779mm, the 143kg (kerb weight) motorcycle is meant to appeal to those looking for the style quotient of a CB1000R with the affordability and ease of riding of a 300cc single.

The CB125R shares a lot with its larger siblings, from the design and chassis to the ABS with the inertial measurement unit. It also features LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster that displays the tachometer, fuel gauge and gear. The 126kg CB125R is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor borrowed from the CBR125R which develops 13.3hp at 10,000rpm and 10Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. Exciting!