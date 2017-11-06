Choosing between a BMW X1 and Audi Q3

After owning a Volkswagen Polo and now a 2016 Vento TSI, I am planning to upgrade to my first luxury segment car. I am in a fix between the BMW X1 and Audi Q3. My budget is Rs 40 lakh (on road). Which one should I go for? Which is fun to drive and has the better safety and equipment list?

Apratim Mishra, Delhi

AAA The Audi Q3 is the more affordable of the two and a very competent car, but if you are looking for a car that is fun to drive and well equipped, the X1 is the better choice. It certainly offers a more engaging driving experience, and an added advantage is that it is more spacious than the Q3 as well.