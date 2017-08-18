Tata Tiago XTA AMT launched at Rs 4.79 lakh

Tata has launched a second variant in the Tiago AMT line-up, known as the XTA, at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The mid-spec XTA is slotted below the top-spec XZA AMT trim, which was launched in March this year, and is cheaper by around Rs 46,000.

The XTA AMT loses out on features like steering-mounted audio controls, the cooled glovebox, boot lamp, auto-down driver-side window, side indicators on wing mirrors, fog lamps, rear wiper and washer/defogger and alloy wheels. It also misses out on safety features like ABS with EBD and corner stability control. Tata, however, offers dual front airbags as an option on this variant.



These changes aside, the Tiago XTA AMT is mechanically the same as the XZA trim. It comes with the 84hp1.2-litre petrol engine mated to the five-speed AMT. And unlike the Zest AMT, the Tiago AMT gets creep function which helps the car crawl on its own at low speeds. Two driving modes are on offer – City and Sport. The Sport mode replaces the Eco mode which is available on the manual-gearbox-equipped Tiago.

The Tiago AMT direct rivals include the Maruti Celerio AMT and the Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT.