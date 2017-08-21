2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R, GT Roadster launched in India

The 469hp GT Roadster costs Rs 2.19 crore while the range-topping 585hp GT R is priced at Rs 2.23 crore.

Mercedes-AMG has continued its launching spree in the country. The latest to join AMG’s India line-up are the drop-top GT Roadster, priced at Rs 2.19 crore, and the flagship GT R that costs Rs 2.23 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The AMG GT R is the road-going version of Mercedes’ Nürburgring 24-hour-race-winning GT3 and is the current title holder of the fastest rear-wheel-drive car around the Green Hell. It has also recently set a new lap record for a production-spec car at the Buddh International Circuit of 2min 9.8sec.

The flagship sportscar is powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine (codenamed M177) that makes 585hp and 700Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to the same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox found in other GT model cars, albeit with different ratios, helping the GT R sprint to 100kph in a claimed 3.6sec, and reach a top speed of 317kph.

The AMG GT R is underpinned by a heavily reworked double-wishbone suspension system developed from the GT3 racer. The AMG Dynamic Select function provides a choice of three damping characteristics – Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus.

The biggest change to the chassis, however, is reserved for the steering. Together with a speed-sensitive variable-ratio rack, the GT R is the first Mercedes-AMG model to have rear-wheel steering as well.

The GT Roadster gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, though in a 469hp/630Nm state of tune. The drop-top sportscar doesn’t get the rear-wheel steering of the flagship, but is otherwise mechanically similar.

The AMG GT R will rival the Porsche 911 Turbo and Aston Martin’s Vantage V12, while the GT Roadster will compete against the Jaguar F-type and the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.

