Ford Figo facelift spied in India

Recently, we reported that Ford is readying a mid-cycle refresh for the Figo which will be hitting our market sometime next year. Today, we bring you the first spy shot of the upcoming, refreshed Ford Figo spotted in India, on the outskirts of Pune.



Ford has begun testing the facelifted Figo in India which will be manufactured at the brand's Sanand facility in Gujarat.

The refreshed Ford Figo will get updated front and the rear styling, which will be more in line with the latest design seen on the newer models sold abroad. On the inside, the dashboard is likely to see changes in order to accommodate a sorely missed touchscreen infotainment system with the latest interface.

However, the big news is that the Figo and Aspire facelifts will get the all-new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor, essentially a derivative of the new Dragon series of petrol engines which will soon make its debut on the upcoming EcoSport facelift. This engine will replace the current petrol powerplant that’s under the hoods of the Figo as well as the Aspire compact sedan. Ford will manufacture the Dragon engine range for the Figo, Aspire and the EcoSport in India.

The Dragon range is expected to come with technology like an integrated exhaust manifold, a rocker shaft with hydrodynamic bearings, a variable oil pump and a dual-valve independent valve control. It is also believed to feature individual ignition coils for each cylinder, spark plugs centralised in the combustion chamber and hydraulic tappets with rotor arms. This full-aluminium engine is believed to be over 10 percent lighter than the current four-cylinder Sigma motor.

Ford is also readying an all-new hatchback and a sedan – codenamed B562 and B563 – to take on the Hyundai i20 and the Honda City. Read more on that here.

