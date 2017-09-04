UM Renegade Commando Classic, Mojave launched at Rs 1.89 lakh, Rs 1.80 lakh

UM expands its cruiser line up in India with the Renegade Commando Classic and Mojave.

While UM already has the Renegade Sport S and the Commando in India, it has now expanded this cruiser platform with the Renegade Commando Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave priced at Rs 1.89 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Both the bikes have the same 280cc single-cylinder engine that power the other two UM models.

While the Classic boast of traditional cruiser styling, with its abundance of chrome and flowing design, the Mojave tends to have a more rugged look with matte paint, and a little more minimalistic bodywork.

These cruiser-type motorcycles are priced bang in Royal Enfield territory, but boast of slightly more advanced engine technology like four-valves and liquid-cooling. These engines produced a peak power of 24.80hp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 23Nm at 7,000rpm.

Being fairly new in the Indian market, UM has managed to keep pricing aggressive thanks to its very own manufacturing plant in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.