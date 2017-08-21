Tata Motors confirms Creta and Compass rivals

Tata Motors today confirmed that it will launch two new SUVs – a five-seater and a seven-seater in the next financial year 2018-2019. Targeting a price of Rs 13 lakh, the five-seater SUV will take on the Hyundai Creta and Renault Kaptur, while the seven-seater model is expected to cost Rs 2 lakh more and square up against the Jeep Compass.

Both the SUVs will be based on the L550 platform that also underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. However, while they will share structural bits like the floor pan with the Discovery Sport, the two products will be completely different in terms of look and feel. The engines won’t be shared either.

Tata Motors will use FCA’s 2.0-litre Multijet II engine that will be tuned to develop 140hp on the five-seater SUV and 170hp for the seven-seater model. Incidentally, this is the same engine that powers the Compass and is locally assembled at Tata-FCA’s joint venture facility at Ranjangaon, near Pune. Also, we can expect both, two-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive models to part of the line-up.

Development work on these SUVs have been going on for more than two years now and a number of test mules have been spotted on the road on various occasions.