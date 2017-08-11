Skoda evaluating Karoq SUV for India

Czech carmaker Skoda is exploring the possibility of launching the newly unveiled Karoq SUV in India, according to a senior company official.



Following the discontinuation of the Yeti, its sole SUV, the company is looking to bolster its SUV line-up in the country. With the rising popularity of these vehicles in our market, the Czech carmaker is missing out on a large segment of sales.



The all-new Kodiaq is set to spearhead Skoda's re-entry into the SUV world when it goes on sale towards the end of this year. The SUV will also strengthen the carmaker's positioning in the premium segment when it joins the Skoda Superb. Replacing the Yeti in Skoda's global portfolio, the Karoq will sit below the Kodiaq and give Skoda further volumes in India.



"The Kodiaq will be the start of our new SUV strategy. Apart from that, we are exploring other options as well. Among the small SUVs, we currently have the Karoq in our global range and we are evaluating it for India," Ashutosh Dixit, director – of sales, service and marketing, Skoda Auto India, said, speaking to Autocar India.



Unveiled in May this year, the new Karoq is built on the VW Group’s MQB platform, and shares parts and technology with the similarly sized Volkswagen Tiguan. There will be a choice of five engines at launch, with four of those new to Skoda.



Available with a range of advanced driver assistance and infotainment options, the Karoq is the first Skoda to come with a digital instrument panel. There are four levels of infotainment system with the top level featuring a 9.2-inch touchscreen and gesture control.