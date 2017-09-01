New Mahindra U321 MPV interior spied



Mahindra is readying the U321 MPV for launch in the coming months. While images of the MPV's exterior have been circulated on the internet earlier, we've just got our hands on a set of images that, for the first time, partially reveal the new Mahindra U321's interior.



As seen from the spy pic, the Mahindra U321 gets an all-black dashboard replete with subtle bits of piano black trim. The steering wheel design looks new, with controls for audio and a faux brushed aluminum trim. The trapezoidal AC vents sit right at the top and are surrounded by a chrome trim. The roller switches for the AC, placed next to the vents get chrome finish too. Below the AC vents is a largish touchscreen infotainment system that could be the unit from the XUV500, which comes loaded with multiple apps. The large rotary knobs are for AC and climate control. Expect Mahindra to offer multiple AC vents for all three rows of seats. The MPV is likely to be offered as a seven and eight-seater.

Also, the MPV seems to be in the final stages of testing as the exterior features the production-spec grille, front and rear bumpers alloy wheels, four wheel disc brakes, front fog lamps with LED daytime running lamps and projector head and large tail-lamps with LED inserts. Expect higher trims of the U321 MPV to come with five spoke 16-inch alloy wheels shod with chunky Apollo Apterra tyres.

Up front, the shape of the headlights resembles those on the recently launched Mahindra Imperio pickup, while the bumper looks tall with a prominent air intake and provisions for fog lamps. It has a cab-forward shape, with a relatively short bonnet, which points towards a spacious interior.

As reported earlier, the new U321 MPV will be powered by the all-new 1.6-litre mFalcon diesel engine which will also be part of the carmaker's future models.

