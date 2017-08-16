New Hyundai Verna variants explained
16th Aug 2017 2:43 pm
Hyundai’s new mid-size sedan to launch in India on August 22, 2017; will come in four trims.
Hyundai is all set to launch the 2017 Verna on August 22, 2017, in India. Bookings for the new Verna have started, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000 across all Hyundai dealerships.
The new Verna for India is based on the K2 platform that is built with high-strength steel, which, according to Hyundai, helps improve crashworthiness and rigidity.
Two engine options will be on offer at launch – a 123hp, 1.6-litre petrol generating 245Nm torque and a 1.6-litre, 128hp diesel. Hyundai says that both these motors have been tweaked to deliver better fuel efficiency than the earlier Verna. The new mid-size sedan will come with a six-speed automatic and a six-speed manual gearbox, both of which are standard on the petrol as well as the diesel engine.
The India-spec Hyundai Verna will come in four variants. Here’s a comprehensive variant-wise equipment breakup:
Hyundai Verna E
- Petrol and diesel engine option
- Comes with manual gearbox only
- Dual front airbags
- ABS
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Central locking
- Halogen headlamps
- Chrome trim on grille surround only
- Turn indicators on wing mirrors
- Dual-tone interior
- Steel wheels with full-wheel caps
- 185/65 R 15 tyres
- Steering mounted tripmeter controls
- Integrated rear-seat headrests
- Cloth seating upholstery
- Rear centre armrest
- Power windows
- Manual AC
- Cooled glovebox
- Tilt steering
- 12V power outlet
- Power-adjustable wing mirrors
Hyundai Verna EX
- Petrol and diesel engine option
- Six-speed MT and six-speed AT
- 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth
- Reverse parking sensors
- Rear camera
- Front projector fog lamps
- Automatic headlamps
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Speed-sensitive door locks
- Keyless entry with foldable key
- Rear defogger with timer
- Burglar alarm
- Full-chrome front grille
- 16-inch steel wheels (MT only)
- 16-inch alloys with 185/65 R 15 tyres (AT only)
- Shark-fin antenna
- Sunglass holder
- Gear shift indicator (MT only)
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Sliding front centre console
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Automatic climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Cruise control
- USB charger (front and rear)
Hyundai Verna SX
- Available in Petrol (MT/AT)and (Diesel AT only)
- Electrochromic rear-view mirror
- Projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lamps
- Cornering lamps
- Height-adjustable front seat belts
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with 195/55 R 16 tyres
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (AT only)
- 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with IPS display
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link
- Front tweeters
- Power sunroof (AT only)
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Manually adjustable rear curtain (AT only)
Hyundai Verna SX (O)
- Available in Petrol (MT and AT) and Diesel (MT only)
- Side and curtain airbags
- Smart key with push button start
- Smart trunk opening feature
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
- Ventilated seats
- Power sunroof
- Adjustable rear headrests
- Manually adjustable rear curtain
The new Hyundai Verna will take on the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, the Honda City, the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.
