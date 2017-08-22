New Hyundai Verna price, variants explained
22nd Aug 2017 1:20 pm
New Verna gets two engine and gearbox options. Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh.
Hyundai has launched the 2017 Verna in India at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the new Verna had begun at the start of August with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000 across all Hyundai dealerships.
|Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Verna 1.6 (P) MT
|Verna 1.6 (P) AT
|Verna 1.6 (D) MT
|Verna 1.6 (D) AT
|E
|Rs 7.99 lakh
|-
|Rs 9.20 lakh
|-
|EX
|Rs 9.06 lakh
|Rs 10.22 lakh
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|Rs 11.40 lakh
|SX
|Rs 9.50 lakh
|-
|Rs 11.12 lakh
|Rs 12.62 lakh
|SX (O)
|Rs 11.09 lakh
|Rs 12.24 lakh
|Rs 12.39 lakh
|-
The new Verna for India is based on the K2 platform that is built with high-strength steel, which, according to Hyundai, helps improve crashworthiness and rigidity.
Two engine options will be on offer at launch – a 123hp, 1.6-litre petrol generating 245Nm torque and a 1.6-litre, 128hp diesel. Hyundai says that both these motors have been tweaked to deliver better fuel efficiency than the earlier Verna. The new mid-size sedan will come with a six-speed automatic and a six-speed manual gearbox, both of which are standard on the petrol as well as the diesel engine.
The India-spec Hyundai Verna comes in four variants. Here’s a comprehensive variant-wise equipment breakup:
Hyundai Verna E
- Petrol and diesel engine option
- Comes with manual gearbox only
- Dual front airbags
- ABS
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Central locking
- Halogen headlamps
- Chrome trim on grille surround only
- Turn indicators on wing mirrors
- Dual-tone interior
- Steel wheels with full-wheel caps
- 185/65 R 15 tyres
- Steering mounted tripmeter controls
- Integrated rear-seat headrests
- Cloth seating upholstery
- Rear centre armrest
- Power windows
- Manual AC
- Cooled glovebox
- Tilt steering
- 12V power outlet
- Power-adjustable wing mirrors
Hyundai Verna EX
- Petrol and diesel engine option
- Six-speed MT and six-speed AT
- 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth
- Reverse parking sensors
- Rear camera
- Front projector fog lamps
- Automatic headlamps
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Speed-sensitive door locks
- Keyless entry with foldable key
- Rear defogger with timer
- Burglar alarm
- Full-chrome front grille
- 16-inch steel wheels (MT only)
- 16-inch alloys with 185/65 R 15 tyres (AT only)
- Shark-fin antenna
- Sunglass holder
- Gear shift indicator (MT only)
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Sliding front centre console
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Automatic climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Cruise control
- USB charger (front and rear)
Hyundai Verna SX
- Available in Petrol (MT/AT)and (Diesel AT only)
- Electrochromic rear-view mirror
- Projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lamps
- Cornering lamps
- Height-adjustable front seat belts
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with 195/55 R 16 tyres
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (AT only)
- 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with IPS display
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link
- Front tweeters
- Power sunroof (AT only)
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Manually adjustable rear curtain (AT only)
Hyundai Verna SX (O)
- Available in Petrol (MT and AT) and Diesel (MT only)
- Side and curtain airbags
- Smart key with push button start
- Smart trunk opening feature
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
- Ventilated seats
- Power sunroof
- Adjustable rear headrests
- Manually adjustable rear curtain
The new Hyundai Verna takes on the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, the Honda City, the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.
|Price comparison (Petrol)
|Petrol model
|Price range (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs 7.99 - 12.24 lakh
|Maruti Ciaz
|Rs 7.66 - 10.42 lakh
|Honda City
|Rs 8.46 - 13.38 lakh
|Skoda Rapid
|Rs 8.20 - 11.46 lakh
|Volkswagen Vento
|Rs 8.05 - 11.38 lakh
|Price comparison (Diesel)
|Diesel model
|Price range (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs 9.20 - Rs 12.62 lakh
|Maruti Ciaz
|Rs 9.43 - 11.55 lakh
|Honda City
|Rs 10.69 - 13.44 lakh
|Skoda Rapid
|Rs 9.58 - 13.06 lakh
|Volkswagen Vento
|Rs 9.52 - 13.78 lakh
