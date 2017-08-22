New Hyundai Verna price, variants explained

New Verna gets two engine and gearbox options. Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh.

Hyundai has launched the 2017 Verna in India at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the new Verna had begun at the start of August with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000 across all Hyundai dealerships.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Verna 1.6 (P) MT Verna 1.6 (P) AT Verna 1.6 (D) MT Verna 1.6 (D) AT E Rs 7.99 lakh - Rs 9.20 lakh - EX Rs 9.06 lakh Rs 10.22 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh SX Rs 9.50 lakh - Rs 11.12 lakh Rs 12.62 lakh SX (O) Rs 11.09 lakh Rs 12.24 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh -

The new Verna for India is based on the K2 platform that is built with high-strength steel, which, according to Hyundai, helps improve crashworthiness and rigidity.

Two engine options will be on offer at launch – a 123hp, 1.6-litre petrol generating 245Nm torque and a 1.6-litre, 128hp diesel. Hyundai says that both these motors have been tweaked to deliver better fuel efficiency than the earlier Verna. The new mid-size sedan will come with a six-speed automatic and a six-speed manual gearbox, both of which are standard on the petrol as well as the diesel engine.

The India-spec Hyundai Verna comes in four variants. Here’s a comprehensive variant-wise equipment breakup:

Hyundai Verna E

Petrol and diesel engine option

Comes with manual gearbox only

Dual front airbags

ABS

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Central locking

Halogen headlamps

Chrome trim on grille surround only

Turn indicators on wing mirrors

Dual-tone interior

Steel wheels with full-wheel caps

185/65 R 15 tyres

Steering mounted tripmeter controls

Integrated rear-seat headrests

Cloth seating upholstery

Rear centre armrest

Power windows

Manual AC

Cooled glovebox

Tilt steering

12V power outlet

Power-adjustable wing mirrors

Hyundai Verna EX

Petrol and diesel engine option

Six-speed MT and six-speed AT

5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth

Reverse parking sensors

Rear camera

Front projector fog lamps

Automatic headlamps

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Speed-sensitive door locks

Keyless entry with foldable key

Rear defogger with timer

Burglar alarm

Full-chrome front grille

16-inch steel wheels (MT only)

16-inch alloys with 185/65 R 15 tyres (AT only)

Shark-fin antenna

Sunglass holder

Gear shift indicator (MT only)

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Sliding front centre console

Steering mounted audio controls

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Cruise control

USB charger (front and rear)



Hyundai Verna SX

Available in Petrol (MT/AT)and (Diesel AT only)

Electrochromic rear-view mirror

Projector headlamps

LED daytime running lamps

Cornering lamps

Height-adjustable front seat belts

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with 195/55 R 16 tyres

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (AT only)

7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with IPS display

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link

Front tweeters

Power sunroof (AT only)

Power folding wing mirrors

Manually adjustable rear curtain (AT only)

Hyundai Verna SX (O)

Available in Petrol (MT and AT) and Diesel (MT only)

Side and curtain airbags

Smart key with push button start

Smart trunk opening feature

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Ventilated seats

Power sunroof

Adjustable rear headrests

Manually adjustable rear curtain

The new Hyundai Verna takes on the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, the Honda City, the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

Price comparison (Petrol) Petrol model Price range (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hyundai Verna Rs 7.99 - 12.24 lakh Maruti Ciaz Rs 7.66 - 10.42 lakh Honda City Rs 8.46 - 13.38 lakh Skoda Rapid Rs 8.20 - 11.46 lakh Volkswagen Vento Rs 8.05 - 11.38 lakh

Price comparison (Diesel) Diesel model Price range (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hyundai Verna Rs 9.20 - Rs 12.62 lakh Maruti Ciaz Rs 9.43 - 11.55 lakh Honda City Rs 10.69 - 13.44 lakh Skoda Rapid Rs 9.58 - 13.06 lakh Volkswagen Vento Rs 9.52 - 13.78 lakh

