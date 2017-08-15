Ford Figo Cross spied in India

yesterday , we got the We had recently reported that Ford has begun work on the mid-cycle update for the Figo twins and, we got the first-ever spy shot of the facelifted Figo on test in India, ahead of its 2018 launch.

Now, we've got our hands on another spy shot, this time of a new variant based on the Ford Figo. As seen from the image, the test mule is wearing a prominent black cladding across its length – tell-tale signs that Ford is readying a cross-hatch based on the Figo for our market. The test mule is shod with stylish black-painted alloy wheels which, however, look a bit small on the car.





Ford already sells the Ka Trail – a cross-hatch based on the Ford Ka (Figo for our market) – in markets like South America. Sighting of this test mule in India could mean Ford is readying an India entry of this model, which will be based on the updated Figo hatchback.



As reported earlier, the refreshed Figo line-up for India, including the Aspire compact sedan, will get the new Dragon petrol engines As reported earlier, the refreshed Figo line-up for India, including the Aspire compact sedan, will get theand an updated dash with a touchscreen interface.



The Figo Cross in India would undercut other cross-hatches like the Hyundai i20 Active, the Honda WR-V and the Toyota Etios Cross. While other automakers offer either a cross hatch or a sub-four-meter SUV, Ford would be the only one to offer both a cross-hatch and an SUV.