Best new car discounts this month

Here is a list of some of the most exciting discounts that you can avail at dealerships for this month.

The GST has significantly impacted car prices with every manufacturer having announced revised price tags for their models. So, if you are looking to buy a luxury sedan or an SUV, now is the time to get a good deal. For those looking for something more reasonably priced, we have put together a list of some of the best discounts you can avail at dealerships.

Hatchbacks

Volkswagen Polo

Save up to Rs 65,000

Volkswagen’s smallest model, the Polo, gets premium interiors and strong diesel engines though the 1.2L petrol motor is a bit of a downer. Discounts up to Rs 65,000 are on offer for the non-GT trims, along with additional benefits, depending on the dealer. The GT variants of the Polo, however, are not on discount.

Nissan Micra

Save up to Rs 55,000

Nissan recently updated the Micra with an all-black interior and a new steering wheel. It rivals the likes of the Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10.

Honda Jazz

Save up to Rs 45,000

The Jazz rivals the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno. Its spacious interiors are no match to its rivals. Two engine options are on offer, along with a CVT mated to the petrol. Discounts and benefits to the tune of Rs 45,000 are on offer on all variants at most dealerships.

Hyundai i20

Save up to Rs 35,000

The popular Hyundai hatchback is available in petrol and diesel engine options, and recently-launched petrol automatic too. The i20 will soon get a mid-cycle update. Dealers are offering discounts of around Rs 35,000 at most locations. Sources tell us, some dealerships with a larger inventory are offering more benefits.

Sedans

Mercedes C-class

Save up to Rs 8.5 lakh

With the S-class-like styling, the C-class sedan takes on the BMW 3-series, the Audi A4, the Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE. A mid-cycle refresh will come sometime next year with minor styling tweaks and an interior upgrade. Most dealers are offering discounts in the range of Rs 8.5 lakh to clear unsold stocks depending on variant.

Audi A4 diesel

Save up to Rs 6 lakh

The Audi A4 recently received a full model change and a new diesel engine. Discounts in the range of Rs 6 lakh are on offer at most dealerships. The A4’s USP is good ride quality and a tech-loaded interior.

BMW 3-series

Save up to Rs 4.50 lakh

The 3-series is the sportier alternative to the Audi A4, the C-class and the likes. It comes with sporty variants as well as petrol and diesel engine options. Benefits and discounts to the tune of Rs 4.5 lakh are on offer at most dealerships in order to push sales.

Volkswagen Vento

Save up to Rs 90,000

The Vento takes the fight to the City, Ameo and the Ciaz. Dealers are offering discounts to the tune of Rs 90,000 at most locations, along with some freebies.

Honda Amaze

Save up to Rs 75,000

The recently refreshed Amaze comes in two engine and two gearbox options. It competes in the crowded compact sedan segment against strong competition like the Dzire and the Xcent. Discounts and benefits to the tune of Rs 75,000 are on offer at most locations, depending on the variant and availability.

Volkswagen Ameo

Save up to Rs 65,000

The Ameo is positioned below the Vento in VW’s India line-up. Aimed at the Dzire and the Amaze, the Ameo comes with multiple engine options and features. Discounts are on offer for around Rs 65,000 on the Ameo at most locations.

SUVs/MPVs

Mercedes GLE 350d

Save up to Rs 5 lakh

The GLE SUV comes with a strong 3.0-litre diesel engine. A direct rival to the BMW X5, the stylish GLE 350d is one of the most sought after SUVs in its class. Discounts in the range of Rs 3 lakh, along with offers and benefits worth Rs 2 lakh are available at most dealerships on the GLE 350d.

Audi Q3

Save up to Rs 3 lakh

The Q3 is a direct rival to the recently updated GLA and the BMW X1 SUVs. The Q3 has a plush cabin and capable diesel and petrol engines. Discounts in the range of Rs 3 lakh are on offer at most dealerships.

Honda BR-V

Save up to Rs 1.3 lakh

Honda’s seven-seater answer to the Creta, the BR-V, comes with petrol and diesel engine options. Discounts and benefits of around Rs 1.3 lakh are on offer on all variants.

Maruti S-cross

Save up to Rs 85,000

The S-cross is Maruti’s answer to the Renault Duster and the Hyundai Creta. Available in two engine options, Maruti’s flagship will soon get a mid-cycle refresh. Dealers are offering a discount of around Rs 80,000 at most locations, depending on unsold stocks.

Renault Duster

Save up to Rs 85,000

Renault’s SUV, the Duster, takes on the likes of the Terrano, the S-cross and the Creta. Available with multiple engine and gearbox options, the Duster is currently being offered at a discount of around Rs 85,000. Haggle hard and you might get more discounts on the slow-selling AWD variant. The newly launched Duster petrol CVT, however, has no discounts.

Nissan Terrano

Save up to Rs 85,000

The Terrano is Nissan’s contender in the popular small SUV segment for our market. A direct rival to the Creta and the Duster, the Terrano got a major update recently that included heavily reworked interiors. A potent 1.5-litre diesel engine in two states of tune and a petrol motor are on offer. The AMT gearbox is available on the higher spec diesel engine. Nissan is offering discounts and benefits combined of around Rs 85,000 on the SUV.

Mahindra TUV300

Save up to Rs 65,000

Mahindra’s rugged TUV300 compact SUV now gets an attractive discount of around Rs 65,000 at most locations. The 100hp manual variant is the one to go for.

Disclaimer - Discounts vary from city to city. Please check and bargain with your dealer for exact discounts, which may not match the figures quoted here. All prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

