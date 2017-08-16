2018 Toyota Yaris Ativ sedan revealed

Toyota has taken the wraps off the Yaris Ativ sedan which will initially go on sale in the Thailand market.

The new sedan shares most of its underpinnings and interior bits with the more expensive Vios but gets different exterior styling that is more in line with the latest-gen Toyota sedans, like the recently unveiled Camry. It gets a wide grille on the front bumper, which is complimented by LED daytime running lamps on each side. The new sedan’s headlights and grille resemble the facelifted Corolla, which gives it a premium look. Moving on to the side, the new Yaris Ativ’s doors get prominent creases and chrome bits on the door handles. At the back, it gets larger tail-lamps with LED elements and a curvy boot lid.

Under the hood, the Yaris Ativ gets an 86hp, 1.2-litre petrol motor – which helps it qualify for the Thailand Eco Car Rule – mated to a CVT-I gearbox. There is no manual transmission on offer. As far as features go the, 2018 Toyota Yaris Ativ gets a 4.2-inch display for its infotainment system for the higher variants, and dual front airbags, traction control, hill start assist and ABS as standard.

The Yaris Ativ will be a cheaper alternative to cars like the Nissan Sunny (Almera), the Honda City and the Suzuki Ciaz for the Thai market.