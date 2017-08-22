2017 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo launched at Rs 10.75 lakh

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo gets unique equipment and exterior paint shade options. Available in 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Skoda has finally launched the Rapid Monte Carlo in India. The 2017 Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. We reported late last year that Skoda India is readying this special variant for the Rapid that is based on the car sold abroad.

For the Indian market, the petrol-powered Rapid Monte Carlo comes with a 105hp, 1.6-litre motor mated to either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Rapid Monte Carlo diesel comes with the same 110hp, 1.5-litre motor as the standard car, mated to a five-speed manual as well as a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo prices in India

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.6 petrol MT: Rs 10.75 lakh

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.6 petrol AT: Rs 11.97 lakh

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.5 diesel MT: Rs 12.46 lakh

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo 1.5 diesel AT: Rs13.57 lakh

As part of the Monte Carlo specification, the Skoda Rapid gets a black painted front grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a black tailgate spoiler and a faux diffuser. Two exterior paint shades are on offer, red and white, both come with a black painted roof.

On the inside, it gets all-black interiors, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with leather wrapping and red stitching, red and black leatherette seats and stainless steel foot pedals. It also gets custom door sills and floor mats. Infotainment duties on the Rapid Monte Carlo are being carried by a 6.5-inch system with SmartLink and Mirrorlink, combined with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additional equipment on the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo include daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, dual rear AC vents, cruise control, a cooled glove box and rain sensing wipers. On the safety front, the car gets dual-front airbags, ABS, ESC (DSG only) and hill hold control as standard.

The Skoda Rapid in India rivals the likes of the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Ciaz.

