Ola, Microsoft tie up for new connected vehicle platform

Connected car technology is rapidly gaining momentum in India, with automakers such as Nissan, Toyota and Honda adopting the technology. The latest company to join the fray is Ola. The cab aggregator today announced its partnership with Microsoft to build a new connected vehicle platform, which will be offered to carmakers across the globe for integration with their vehicle systems.

As part of this partnership, Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform will power the cab aggregator's existing in-cab infotainment console, Ola Play, and bring on board features such as vehicle diagnostics, telematics and navigation guidance along with predictive maintenance of vehicles.

Both companies are betting big on collaborating with global automakers and provide them with such digital experiences for their customers.

Customers who opt for Ola Play-enabled vehicles will be able to use Office 365 and Skype, as well as voice-assisted controls during their rides. Ola says the system will enable smarter navigation, predict breakdowns, and assess fuel efficiency, engine performance and driver performance.

Interestingly, the platform is designed to collect, analyze, and learn from high volumes of data and user behaviour, according to a joint company release. This will allow for customised offerings to shape the nature of services and business models, such as usage-based insurance, amongst others. Both companies also plan to build better safety features and advanced driver assistance services in the future.