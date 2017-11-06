Bentley to unveil Bentayga plug-in hybrid in 2018

Electrified luxury SUV to come with 3.0-litre V6 petrol mated to an electric motor; will also feature full-electric mode.

Bentley will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its Bentayga next year, with a supercharged 3.0-litre petrol V6 mated to an electric motor. Its total output will be 416hp and it will also feature a full-electric mode for zero-emission running.

It has an EV Mode button placed underneath the main engine start/stop button, as confirmed by the latest spy video.

The plug-in Bentayga will be aesthetically similar to its pure-combustion-engined siblings, barring the addition of a plug port to charge its lithium-ion battery. The car is due to make production next year, after the launch of the upcoming second-generation Continental GT.

Earlier this year, Bentley CEO, Wolfgang Dürheimer, confirmed with our sister publication, Autocar UK, that all of the brand’s models would be gaining PHEV variants. The company has also expressed interest in producing a fully-electric Bentley, which could go into production in two years.