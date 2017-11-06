Amazon sells out its EcoSport booking quota

Ford’s facelifted EcoSport has generated a good demand with customers, with all 123 units available for online booking on Amazon.in getting over in a few hours. The limited amount of units of the compact SUV, which will be officially launched on November 7, were available for a 24-hour period but the company confirms that all of them were over by 10am for a booking amount of Rs 10,000.

A majority of customers have booked the top Titanium+ trim of the EcoSport with the all-new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, Dragon petrol engine paired to the new six-speed automatic transmission. The new petrol engine delivers a peak power of 123hp and fuel economy of 17kpl. Ford India says, a new colour – Lightning Blue – has emerged as another customer favourite.