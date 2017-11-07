Seven new models showcased at Ducati World Premiere 2018

Ducati showcased seven new motorcycles at its Ducati World Premier 2018, including big ones like the all-new V4 Panigale, Scrambler 1100, and the Multistrada 1260. While the Scrambler Mach 2.0, the Monster 821 and the white colour XDiavel S were also showcased, another new unveil was the 959 Panigale Corse. Following are the details.

959 Panigale Corse

For 2018, Ducati has given its smaller Panigale 959 the Corse treatment. The highlight feature on this middleweight supersport motorcycle is suspension, which comprises of a fully adjustable Ohlins NI30 43mm fork, a TTX36 rear monoshock and an adjustable Ohlins steering damper. Helping reduce the overall weight by 2.26kg is the new Akrapovic exhaust and a lithium-ion battery. And of course, like the 848 Corse models before it, the 959 Corse arrives with a special racing colour scheme. Power figures remain unchanged for the Corse, and it continues to make 150hp at 10,500rpm and 102Nm of torque at 9,000rpm from its 955cc engine.

Scrambler Mach 2.0

The Mach 2.0 gets a new retro paint job on the fuel tank. Other cosmetic bits include a seat borrowed from the Scrambler Flat Track Pro, blackened exhaust cover and engine heads and brushed fins borrowed from the Scrambler Café Racer. The only functional change is a lower cross-section aluminium handlebar. Click here to read more.

2018 Monster 821

The 2018 Monster was completely unveiled last month, it uses the headlight from the Monster 1200, but one of the bigger upgrades comes in the form of a colour TFT instrument cluster. Other changes include a Euro-IV compliant engine and a new yellow paint colour. Click here to read more.

Iceberg White xDiavel S

Ducati had previously unveiled its 2018 xDiavel S in a new ‘Iceberg White’ colour. This will be the first xDiavel model offered without a dark colour scheme.

All-new Panigale V4

Ducati has unveiled its all-new V4-powered Panigale flagship. Its 1,103cc V4 engine makes 214hp and 123.5Nm of torque. It is available in three trims – base, S, and the limited-edition Speciale that comes with even more power. Click here to read more.

New Multistrada 1260

The new Multistrada 1260 gets bigger, more powerful engine, revised chassis configuration and new equipment. The Multistrada is Ducati’s flagship adventure-tourer and is now clearly separated from its Enduro derivative thanks to a new motor and updates to its chassis configuration. Click here to read more.

Scrambler 1100

The new Scrambler gets a 1,079cc engine and a comprehensive features list. It comes in standard, Sport and Special variants. Its L-twin motor produces 86hp at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. Click here to read more.