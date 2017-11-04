Buying used: (2013-2016) Hyundai Grand i10

The Grand i10 ticks all the right boxes as an everyday city car.But it’s not completely free from niggles, as we find out.

GOOD FOR: Easy driving manners, space

LOOK OUT FOR: Suspension and brake wear

The Hyundai Grand i10 was an instant hit when it came to India in 2013. So much so that Hyundai sold one lakh units in just 10 months of its launch, making it the fastest car in the country to reach this sales milestone. As with most Hyundais, the Grand i10 has an extensive features list and inexpensive running costs. The brand also has a positive reputation when it comes to maintenance costs and aftersales, which are deciding factors in the success of a mass-market hatchback. Launched with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.1-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the Grand i10 was first available in four trims – Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. A couple of months later, a four-speed automatic was introduced on the top two petrol trims. In 2014, an LPG version was launched with the Eon’s 1.0-litre petrol engine making 68hp; this was available only on the Magna trim. To celebrate one year of the Grand i10, Hyundai also introduced a special edition trim called the ‘SportZ’ which borrowed equipment like alloy wheels, steering-mounted telephony controls, new upholstery and body graphics from the top Asta variant. In 2015, a CNG kit was included in the line-up and that allowed you to switch to the petrol engine once the gas ran out. The 71hp CNG version delivered a bump in efficiency at the cost of performance but was favoured by daily city commuters.

However, it was the petrol that was the most preferred option and rightfully so. It has good low-end torque and that’s quite helpful while crawling through traffic and it also has a good punch once you floor it. You won’t feel like you’ve been robbed at fuel pumps either, as the Grand i10 returns a decent 11.7kpl in the city and 16.3kpl on highways. The downside, however, is the springy clutch action that requires some getting used to and the light steering that works well in city conditions but feels disconnected and devoid of feedback on highways where speeds are higher. Space and comfort are decent. You get enough legroom in the back and there’s plenty of headroom as well. Also, the ride quality is absorbent and it’s only the larger potholes that unsettle it. The plastics and materials used are best-in-class and despite it being almost four years old, the interior feels anything but dated. As expected, maintenance is easy on the wallet as a regular service every 10,000km will cost you somewhere around Rs 3,000-4,000. To sum up, with a good performance, practicality and easy maintenance, the Grand i10 is a complete package. The reasons to buy one are plenty, and with prices starting at Rs 3.5 lakh, it holds its value too – an indication of a good car. However, a used Grand i10 could have a few niggles (see box) that you should sort out before you sign on the dotted line.

Things to watch out for:



Switches and buttons

The quality of buttons and knobs is good but make sure to check the functionality. The power window switches are known to fail and fixing them costs Rs 1,800. Also, if the entire mechanism needs to be changed, it will cost you Rs 2,300.

Steering alignment

While on a test drive, check if the car is pulling to one side. That could mean either a wheel alignment issue, which is an easy fix, or a more expensive steering assembly problem.

Suspension and brake pads

Suspension and brake pads don’t wear out soon but it’s better to get them checked. If you feel the brake bite is insufficient or if you can hear squeaks and thuds from the suspension, it could be an expensive fix.

Also worth knowing

The light clutch of the Grand i10 takes quite a beating in crowded cities. And although it’s long-lasting, it’s good to have it checked, especially if the car’s covered over 35,000km. A worn-out clutch affects the performance and efficiency and replacing it will cost you Rs 3,000.

How much to spend

Rs 3.5-4 lakh

Like all Hyundais, the Grand i10 is a top seller. The extensive feature list and safety kit on the top trims make it a compelling option and used examples from 2013 hold their price well. That said, pay no more than Rs 4 lakh but try and bring down the price to Rs 3.5 lakh. Consider the top trims as they are the ones that offer a lot more bang for the buck.