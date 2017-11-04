Buying a petrol car with a Rs 10-13 lakh budget

Would it be better to wait for new launches or is there a current SUV or sedan I can get in my budget?

I want to buy a car in the range of Rs 10-13 lakh and would like to know the best petrol options available in SUVs or sedans. Also, should I wait more for some new launches?

Sagar Sharma, Haridwar

AAA If you are looking for a petrol car, our first choice would be a Honda as they make the best petrol engines. The Honda City, which was given a facelift early this year, is your best bet. It is reliable, comfortable and fuel-efficient. However, if the roads are bad in your area, then you could also consider the Honda BR-V, which may be a bit over your budget but if you bargain a bit with your dealer you could get a good price. The BR-V comes with the added advantage of an extra row of seats which is good for children.