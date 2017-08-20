Karminder Singh scores 2 poles in Ameo Cup Round 3

Race 2, Round 3 of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup followed a reverse-grid format for the top-eight positions of Race 1. Rohit Goyal, Donovan Vaz and Jeet Jabakh started 1-2-3, and in the very first lap, Goyal lost his lead to Vaz. However, starting seventh, it was reverse-grid specialist Karminder Singh who wasted no time in working his way through the field. He led of the pack by lap 4.



Vaz was then overtaken by Jabakh in lap 5, and was soon passed by Dhruv Mohite and Sandeep Kumar. He kept losing pace and positions due to tyre wear and finished 14th. Meanwhile, Karminder extended his lead over the pack lap after lap and finished a good 13.66sec ahead of Jabakh. Mohite completed the podium. While Singh has bagged a podium finish in every race of the championship so far, this was his second victory in the Ameo Cup.



Singh scored his second victory of the weekend, and third in the championship with Race 3. He began behind Race 1 winner Saurav Bandyopadhyay, but managed to slip into first when the Mumbai racer ran wide at C1 trying to avoid an oil-spill. Sandeep Kumar trailed in third until lap 2, but was soon overtaken by Mohite and Vaz, who started fifth and fourth respectively. Later in the race, Kumar’s car number 6 stalled and refused to start.



Singh, Bandyopadhyay, Mohite and Vaz crossed the finish-line in the same order. With 384 points in his kitty, Karminder Singh stands head and shoulders above the rest of the pack on the leader board. Mohite, his closest competitor, trails him by 104 points.

Results

Race 2:

1: Karminder Singh

2: Jeet Jabakh

3: Dhruv Mohite

Race 3:

1: Karminder Singh

2: Saurav Bandopadhyay

3: Dhruv Mohite