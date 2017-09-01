Volvo India MD Tom von Bonsdorff to return to Europe

Twenty-seven months after he took charge of Volvo Cars’ India operations as its managing director, Tom von Bonsdorff is headed for Europe, to pursue a new assignment within the Volvo Group in his home country Finland.

While Volvo Auto India will soon make an announcement regarding his successor, Jyoti Malhotra, director (Sales & Marketing), Volvo Auto India, will be the acting managing director in the interim.

During Bonsdorff's tenure, Volvo introduced a number of products like XC90 T8 Excellence (India’s first luxury SUV plug-in hybrid), S60 Cross Country, S60 Polestar, S90 and V90 Cross Country and also strengthened its dealership presence in the country by increasing the number of showrooms from 11 to 20. On May 18 this year, Volvo Auto India also announced the commencement of local assembly in Bengaluru. The XC90 that will roll out later this year will be the first locally assembled car from the manufacturer.

In India, Bonsdorff saw the luxury carmaker grow its segment share to five percent, post a sustained 32 percent growth over the past two years and is on track to achieve another 25 percent growth in 2017. The Swedish major is targeting a 10 percent segment share of the Indian luxury market by 2020.

Tom von Bonsdorff has been with Volvo Cars for nearly 20 years in several operational and managerial positions. He had taken over as India MD from Tomas Ernberg who returned to Sweden on a new role.

Reflecting on his Indian innings, Tom von Bonsdorff said, “It has been a wonderful experience of a little over two years for me in India as MD and a year as regional director residing in India. I am glad to have worked here with some of the most creative and diligent teams at our office as well as dealers that not only helped the brand grow positively in the India luxury car market but also ensured a wonderful brand experience for all our patrons. Today, as I move to pursue a new role, I am sure Team India will grow even further and I wish them all the success.”