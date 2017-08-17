GM India appoints Sanjiv Gupta as new head

To replace Kaher Kazem who assumes new role as president and CEO of GM Korea

General Motors India has appointed Sanjiv Gupta as the new president and chief executive officer of the company. Gupta will take over the reins from Kaher Kazem and is set to assume his new role from September 1, 2017. The US-based carmaker has appointed Kazem as the president and CEO of GM Korea.

Gupta, who is the chief financial officer of GM India, will continue with his finance leadership responsibilities when he takes office, the carmaker said in a statement today.

Gupta joined General Motors in 2003 and has worked in areas such as auto financing, business planning, corporate finance in US and Canada. In February 2012, He has served as director, US Sales Operations Finance in 2013 before he joined GM India in May 2016.

“Sanjiv Gupta is an experienced GM leader who has been a driving force behind our strategy. Sanjiv will continue to lead our plan to achieve better financial performance in India,” Stefan Jacoby, president of GM International said in the statement.

GM India recently said that it was on track with wrapping up its domestic sales operations in India and that a majority of dealer partners have accepted its Transition Assistance Package. GM India’s Talegaon plant is now only focusing on exports. On June 26, 2017 the carmaker began exports of the Chevrolet Beat sedan to Latin America.