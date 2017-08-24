UPDATED: New Hyundai Verna 1.4 likely to launch later in India

The carmaker is currently focusing on exports of the petrol and diesel Verna 1.4.

Hyundai recently launched its fifth-generation Verna in India with two engine options – a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel motor. While these engines were available on the previous-generation mid-size sedan, the new Verna misses out on the entry-level 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines. They may, however, be offered at a later date.

The 107hp 1.4-litre petrol and the 90hp 1.4-litre diesel engines, which are made in India, are primarily for export models. Hyundai is currently eyeing exports of around 80,000 units of the smaller-engined Verna.

The Korean manufacturer will likely introduce the 1.4-litre motors in the Verna range to make the car more affordable. As the 1.4 Verna will be positioned below the 1.6 model, it will be safe to expect equipment similar to the current base E variant of the Verna 1.6.

The Verna 1.4 could rival the likes of the Nissan Sunny, Renault Scala and Toyota Etios.