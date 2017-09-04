Tata Nexon XE, XT seen at a dealership
4th Sep 2017 6:45 pm
Base and mid-spec variants of Nexon seen for the first time ahead of launch this month.
Tata Motors is all set to launch its Vitara Brezza fighter, the Nexon compact SUV, later this month. So far, all the images of the Nexon have been of the top-spec XZ+ trim for both petrol and diesel models. Today, however, we've got our hands on two sets of images of the Nexon SUV – one set of the base XE trim and the other likely to be of the XT trim.
Based on the images, here is a tentative list of what to expect from the Nexon XT and the Nexon XE trims, as far as equipment goes.
Tata Nexon XT: What to expect?
- Body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles
- Steel wheels with Goodyear Assurance tyres
- Halogen headlamps
- Central multi-info display
- Music system with Bluetooth
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Rear seats with fixed headrests
- Rear AC vents
- Remote keyless entry
- Multiple drive modes
- AC with climate control
- Roof rails
Tata Nexon XT: Missing features when compared to Nexon XZ+
- 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 8-speaker Harman stereo
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs)
- Central console with lid
- A cooled glovebox
- Keyless go with push-button start
- Adjustable headrests for rear seats
- Rear wiper, washer and defogger.
Tata Nexon XE (base): Missing features when compared to Nexon XT
- Roof rails
- Body coloured wing mirrors and door handles
- Fog lamps
- Rear AC vents
- Climate control
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Rear parking sensors
Tata Nexon: Additional details and expected pricing
The Nexon, at launch, will be available in at least four trims – XE, XM, XT and XZ+ – mated to either a 1.5-litre diesel or a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The sole transmission on offer at will be a six-speed manual, with Tata likely to add an AMT gearbox at a later stage. The Nexon is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 7-10 lakh, and this means it will take on the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport (that is also set to get a major facelift). It will also rival the likes of cross-hatches like the Honda WR-V, the Fiat Avventura and the Hyundai Elite i20.
