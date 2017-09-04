Tata Nexon XE, XT seen at a dealership

Tata Motors is all set to launch its Vitara Brezza fighter, the Nexon compact SUV, later this month. So far, all the images of the Nexon have been of the top-spec XZ+ trim for both petrol and diesel models. Today, however, we've got our hands on two sets of images of the Nexon SUV – one set of the base XE trim and the other likely to be of the XT trim.

Based on the images, here is a tentative list of what to expect from the Nexon XT and the Nexon XE trims, as far as equipment goes.



Tata Nexon XT: What to expect?



Body-coloured wing mirrors and door handles

Steel wheels with Goodyear Assurance tyres

Halogen headlamps

Central multi-info display

Music system with Bluetooth

Steering mounted audio controls

Rear seats with fixed headrests

Rear AC vents

Remote keyless entry

Multiple drive modes

AC with climate control

Roof rails

Rear parking sensors

Tata Nexon XT: Missing features when compared to Nexon XZ+



6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Harman stereo

16-inch alloy wheels

Projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs)

Central console with lid

A cooled glovebox

Keyless go with push-button start

Adjustable headrests for rear seats

Rear wiper, washer and defogger.

Tata Nexon XE (base): Missing features when compared to Nexon XT



Roof rails

Body coloured wing mirrors and door handles

Fog lamps

Rear AC vents

Climate control

Steering mounted audio controls

Rear parking sensors

Tata Nexon: Additional details and expected pricing

The Nexon, at launch, will be available in at least four trims – XE, XM, XT and XZ+ – mated to either a 1.5-litre diesel or a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The sole transmission on offer at will be a six-speed manual, with Tata likely to add an AMT gearbox at a later stage. The Nexon is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 7-10 lakh, and this means it will take on the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport (that is also set to get a major facelift). It will also rival the likes of cross-hatches like the Honda WR-V, the Fiat Avventura and the Hyundai Elite i20.

