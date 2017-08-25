Suzuki Alivio (Maruti Ciaz) gets a facelift in China

The refreshed Suzuki Ciaz (Alivio) sedan for China has been showcased at the Chengdu Motor show 2017. The 2017 Alivio gets a new front grille along with new black fog lamp enclosures. The front and rear bumper appear to be new as well. As for the rear, the bumper doesn’t feature cut-outs any more, while detailing on the tail-lamps appears to be tweaked a bit with a larger stop lamp.

The images give a hint towards the exterior styling changes that the updated Maruti Ciaz for India might get.

Maruti Suzuki is testing the refreshed Ciaz in India, with a number of images of test mules wearing minor camouflage appearing online earlier this year. Cosmetic changes seem to be few, with only sections of the bumpers masked by camouflage with the remainder of the car more or less similar to the current model.

The Ciaz in India rivals the likes of the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and the soon-to-be-launched all-new Hyundai Verna.

Image source