Suzuki Alivio (Ciaz) gets a facelift in China

Images giving a first look at the front and rear of 2017 Suzuki Alivio for China have been making the rounds online. The images give a hint towards the exterior styling changes that the updated Maruti Ciaz for India might get.

As seen in the leaked pictures, the 2017 Alivio gets a new front grille along with new black fog lamp enclosures. The front and rear bumper appear to be new as well.

As for the rear, the bumper doesn’t feature cut-outs any more, while detailing on the tail-lamps appears to be tweaked a bit with a larger stop lamp.

Maruti Suzuki is testing the refreshed Ciaz in India, with a number of images of test mules wearing minor camouflage appearing online earlier this year. Cosmetic changes seem to be few, with only sections of the bumpers masked by camouflage with the remainder of the car more or less similar to the current model.

Images of the interior have also revealed minimal changes, with the most prominent one being a new instrument cluster with a larger MID – possibly a unit similar to the Baleno hatchback.

In terms of equipment, reports suggest that the car could see the inclusion of kit such as auto headlamps – top variants may get LED projector units and rain sensing wipers – along with a few bits of kit being shuffled around with the update.

The Ciaz in India rivals the likes of the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and the soon-to-be-launched all-new Hyundai Verna.

