Skoda will launch a Nissan Juke rival in 2019

The crossover will sit below the Karoq and Kodiaq in Skoda's SUV family and is based on VW's MQB A0 platform.

Skoda has announced that it will launch a new crossover based on Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform that will slot in below the the Karoq and Kodiaq in the Czech manufacturer’s SUV line-up.

The new crossover will be a sibling to the new Rapid Spaceback estate that Skoda will launch internationally in 2019. While the name will be along the same lines as the Alaskan-themed Karoq and Kodiaq and follow the firm’s design language, Skoda strictly qualifies it a crossover rather than an SUV.

The model will use the same VW Group MQB A0 platform as the recently unveiled Volkswagen T-Roc and the Seat Arona. Unlike those two, it is expected to be a car-based crossover unlike than Skoda's current SUVs, and is likely to ride lower and look like a cross between an estate and an SUV.

The new SUV is designed for sale worldwide, including Europe and China. Initially, sources suggest it will only be available as a front-wheel drive model.

Skoda sources project that SUV sales could comprise 40 percent of its total volume by 2025. The small SUV segment is believed likely to make up the greatest proportion of total SUV sales, and will be especially strong in Europe and China.

Engines and transmission have not been confirmed yet, but hybrid versions are likely to be considered. The facelifted Superb, due in 2019 in international markets, will feature a plug-in hybrid in the range capable of 70-80km of electric drive.

While the Seat Arona and VW T-Roc are based on the Ibiza and Polo hatchbacks, respectively, Skoda's crossover will also share its MQB A0 platform with the closely related all-new Rapid Spaceback, coming in 2019. Both Skoda cars will feature a stretched version of the versatile platform, and will likely have wheelbases of more than four metres to increase boot capacity.

The new Rapid Spaceback is expected with a completely new design with a low profile and a more sculpted tailgate, along with a large panoramic tinted glass roof.

Skoda is also planning to launch refreshed versions of the Fabia and Fabia estate next year internationally. While the cars will be based on the current model, they will feature a tweaked design that reflects Skoda’s current range.

Skoda has recently launched the Rapid Mote Carlo in India and is currently evaluating bringing the Karoq SUV to the country as well. The Czech manufacturer has also revealed that along with the Monte Carlo and the Octavia RS, Skoda will also launch the three-seat Kodiaq SUV in India before the end of the year.

Also read:

India-bound Skoda Kodiaq: 10 things to know

In conversation with Ashutosh Dixit, Skoda Auto India