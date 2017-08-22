Skoda Octavia RS India launch on August 30, 2017

Skoda will launch the much-awaited Octavia RS in India on August 30, 2017. The car has already made its way to a few dealerships and was spied at a showroom in Mumbai. The India-spec Octavia RS will come with a 230hp, 2.0-litre TSI motor mated to a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.



In terms of equipment, the Skoda Octavia RS for India will get an aggressive body kit, blacked-out trim bits, and larger alloy wheels to differentiate it from the regular model. An updated suspension setup will also be part of the package. It will get 17-inch alloy wheels instead of 18-inch ones that are available internationally.



The list will also include LED headlamps, tail-lamps, fog lamps and daytime running lights, steel exhaust tips, and a tailgate spoiler. Infotainment duties will be carried out by a 9.2-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.



On the safety front, the sporty Octavia will come with nine airbags, ESP and a park-assist system.

Dealerships are now accepting bookings for the Octavia RS, with deliveries expected to start sometime next month after its launch.



The Octavia RS is one of the three new cars Skoda has planned for India. The other models include the recently launched Rapid Monte Carlo sedan and the Kodiaq SUV that's expected to launch later this year.