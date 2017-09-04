Skoda Kodiaq RS in the works

Skoda has begun work on the RS version of its new Kodiaq flagship SUV. The Skoda Kodiaq RS will see a global unveil sometime next year. As of now, no powertrain details are available. However, sources describe the model as having "lots of torque" suggesting the range-topping version could have a diesel engine, as with the Octavia vRS.



There is also likely to be a petrol version, like the Octavia vRS that was launched in India last week. But the focus will likely be on diesel, because the bulk of the Kodiaq's market is diesel. It is expected to have four-wheel drive as standard.



The Kodiaq vRS will feature some design tweaks to stand out from the standard Kodiaq, which are likely to include more aggressive bumper styling elements and extra trim around the windows and front grille. In India, Skoda is readying the market launch of the standard Kodiaq SUV that is slated to take place this year.



Skoda will also launch a coupé variant of the Kodiaq in the Chinese market, which will be manufactured there itself. As of now, there are no plans to bring the Kodiaq coupe to markets outside China.



