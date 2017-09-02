Nissan 370Z gets another refresh

The new Nissan 370Z sports coupé gets a new clutch, refreshed styling and a higher-spec standard infotainment.

Nissan has given its 370Z sports coupé a facelift for 2018 in international markets.

The headline of the refreshed car is the addition of a higher-performance clutch from performance part maker Exedy. The Japanese manufacturer claims this "perfects the downshift" by "reducing pedal effort and increasing gear change precision". The sports coupe is unchanged mechanically and sports the same 333hp, 3.7-litre, V6 engine.

On the outside, the 370Z gets subtle design tweaks including tinted lights, new 19-inch alloys and a new metallic red paint option. The styling changes were revealed earlier this year at the New York motor show on the 370Z Heritage edition for the US market.

The interiors on the GT models now feature a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and a reversing camera as standard. This equipment was only offered on the 370Z Nismo earlier.

The 370Z has been on sale in international markets for nine years, a little longer than would usually be expected of a car. Nissan had brought the 370Z to India as a CBU but discontinued sales in 2014.

