Next-gen Porsche Cayenne leaked

The 2018 Cayenne SUV will be based on the same platform as the new Audi Q7; an all-electric powertrain could be on offer.

Images of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne have been leaked online. Before it is officially unveiled on August 29, 2017, Porsche has also previewed the next-gen Cayenne. The SUV is also expected to make an appearance at the upcoming Frankfurt motor show.

With a design that looks influenced by the smaller Macan SUV, previous sightings and spy shots of development cars revealed that the new Cayenne will also get the new tail-light strip that connects both back light clusters from the 911 sportscar.

Sources suggest that the next-generation SUV could also be optioned with an all-electric powertrain, as previewed by the Mission E, but Porsche has been mum concerning that possibility.

Porsche introduced a new range of turbocharged motors for its new 911 range and sources suggest a large extent of that development will be transferred to the large SUV. The Audi Q7 sold in international markets has recently gained smaller, more efficient engines across its line-up, giving some indication of what could feature in the 2018 Cayenne.

There is no word on when the third-gen Cayenne will come to India. The second-generation Cayenne sold in India rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90.

