Next-gen Jeep Wrangler to be unveiled in November

New spy shots have emerged online, showing the partial image of an undisguised next-generation Jeep Wrangler. Images of the SUV’s cabin had leaked earlier this year as well.

The new pictures indicate that the 2018 Wrangler will retain its iconic design, while yet sporting some minor tweaks such as new door handles and a new air vent on the front fenders. There’s also a prominent waistline that runs from the front door and appears to extend all the way to the back. The folding front windshield also means that the hood is now slightly flatter with a larger front bumper.

Under the hood, the new Wrangler is expected to get three engine options – a 3.6-litre V6, a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel. While the six-speed manual transmission will remain the same, Jeep will likely provide the option of a new eight-speed automatic.

A recent leak from FCA’s dealership system revealed the list of options the new SUV will get in international markets, including a powered soft top.

The next-generation Jeep Wrangler is slated to be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2017.

Image source