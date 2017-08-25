New Volkswagen Touareg to be unveiled later this year

The latest large VW SUV will rival the BMW X5 and Volvo XC90 in international markets; gets more luxurious interiors and new design elements.

At the T-Roc reveal, Volkswagen boss boss Herbert Diess confirmed that 2017 Volkswagen Touareg will be revealed later this year before production begins in November.

Sightings of a disguised Touareg test test car in showed that the next-generation SUV will get a design influenced by the Tiguan, as well as the larger, US-focused Atlas.

The Touareg's headlights are sharper and more angular than before, while the tail-lights, which are hidden by fake light covers, are also slimmer.

Earlier sightings also suggest that the next Touareg's interior will also be more premium than before, with higher-quality materials and a larger infotainment screen. This is intended to help it rival the likes of the upcoming BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90 on even footing.

Powertrains for the Touareg will include a plug-in hybrid, which will likely be related to the one that was used in last year's Beijing motor show concept. The concept’s hybrid engine had a total output of 386hp and 700Nm of torque, and could drive in full-electric mode for up to 80km. In its most economical mode, the concept was also said to be capable of more than 33.28kpl combined.

In addition to the hybrid drivetrain, a more conventional turbocharged four-cylinder diesel and petrol units are likely to form the bulk of the Touareg's engine line-up.

As is the case with the current model on sale internationally, all models will come with four-wheel drive as standard.

No official debut date has been released, but sources predict the new Touareg to be revealed this autumn, with first customer deliveries due at the start of 2018.