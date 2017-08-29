New Suzuki Jimny global unveil to take place in October

The SUV successor to the Gypsy, the new Jimny will debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Two decades after the first-gen Jimny debuted at the 1997 Tokyo motor show, Suzuki will trot out the second-generation SUV at the upcoming Tokyo motor show in October this year.

Globally, the Jimny replaced the Suzuki Samurai that was sold as the Maruti Gypsy in India. The new Jimny is built on a body-on-frame architecture and it looks similar to its predecessors, sporting an evolution of the retro, boxy styling. Leaked images of the SUV gave an indication of its exterior and interior design.

The round headlamps and vertical five-slat grille are reminiscent of retro SUVs, while the front bumper is chunky and high-set, with a smaller set of round fog lamps on each corner. The large square-ish wheel arches make the otherwise boxy side profile look more muscular. Higher-spec variants are expected to come with chunky alloy wheels, more equipment on the inside and a dual-tone paint scheme. While the Jimny will be unveiled as a three-door SUV, a five-door version is also likely.

The insides are a blend of old and new, with AC vents, steering wheel and buttons shared with other modern-day Suzukis like the Ignis and the Swift. A touchscreen infotainment display is centrally-mounted in the high-set dashboard that has a new design.

Expect a range of petrol engines under the hood; the 660cc turbo-petrol, the 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol and the 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol motor are expected with manual and automatic transmission options. At the moment, there is no word on a diesel variant. As far as off-road gear goes, the new Jimny will get Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro system that is a more advanced version of Suzuki’s AllGrip 4WD tech.

Image source: Motor1.com