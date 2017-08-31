New Hyundai Verna receives 7,000 bookings since launch

Hyundai has announced that the new Verna has gathered 7,000 bookings since its launch on August 22, 2017. The Korean manufacturer has also received 70,000 enquiries regarding the sedan. While Hyundai had expected to sell 12,000 units by Diwali, it has confirmed that it will deliver the first 10,000 units before the upcoming festive season.

The new Verna is built on the lighter and more rigid K2 platform that is shared with its larger sibling, the Elantra. The midsize sedan is powered by a 123hp, 1.6-litre petrol and 128hp, 1.6-litre diesel engine. Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions are on offer for both motors.

The new Verna, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 12.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), rivals the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen’s Vento.

