New car launches around the corner

The first seven months of 2017 saw a slew of launches from a variety of manufacturers, from Tata’s Hexa and Tigor to Maruti’s Ignis, Dzire and Baleno RS. International automakers too have launched more than a few cars in India such as the all-new Mercedes E-class LWB, the all-new BMW 5-series, Volvo’s V90 Cross Country and Skoda’s refreshed Octavia.

However, with just five months to the end of the year, there are still plenty of launches to look out for in late 2017, and early 2018, ranging from Tata’s Nexon, Maruti’s S-Cross facelift and an updated Ford EcoSport to Skoda’s hot Octavia RS, Mercedes-AMG’s GT R and an all-electric Hyundai Kona.

Here is a look at some of the new launches headed your way:

Mercedes-AMG GT R and GT Roadster (August 21, 2017)

Mercedes-AMG's flagship sportscar is set to be joined by a new drop-top Roadster derivative powered by a 469hp, 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. The manufacturer will also launch its range-topping GT R with the same V8 motor, but tuned to 585hp.

Hyundai Verna (August 22, 2017)

Hyundai is set to bring an all-new Verna in August this year. Revealed in some international markets, the all-new Verna follows Hyundai’s latest design language with more grown-up looks and interior design in line with the larger Elantra. As before, the next-gen car will be well equipped with top variants getting a centrally-located 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with mobile phone connectivity, auto climate control, keyless entry and go and reverse camera and sensors. Under the hood, the sedan will carry forward the existing 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Skoda Octavia RS (September 2017)

Skoda will launch a hot version of the facelifted Octavia, with a 230hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The India-spec Octavia RS, like its international counterpart will get a new suspension setup, more aggressive body kit, blacked-out trim bits and larger alloy wheels. There’s also a 9.2-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink in the cabin. Safety features will include nine airbags, ESP and a park-assist system.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda’s all-new Kodiaq is a three-row SUV, based on the Superb's underpinnings, which will launch in the coming months. The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 140hp. The Kodiaq for India will come with full LED head- and tail-lamps, a four-camera setup for an aerial view or a 180-degree view of the car, and an infotainment system with Skoda Connect, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Kodiaq is relatively compact, but boasts a 2,005-litre boot with the second and the third row folded, 190mm of ground clearance and 300mm of water-wading capability.

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo

The India-spec Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo is set to hit showrooms in September. The Monte Carlo edition comes with a red exterior shade, an all-black interior, grille and wing mirrors, along with 16-inch alloy wheels and a tailgate spoiler, also in black. In the cabin, the mid-size sedan gets aluminium scuff plates, faux carbon-fibre trim on the dashboard, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, mobile holder, unique floor mats and upholstery with red stitching on the gear knob, and aluminium sport pedals. Mechanically, the Rapid will have the same 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both engines will be mated to a five-speed manual, though the petrol has a six-speed torque converter as an option while the diesel gets an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Renault Captur

Expected to hit showrooms this festive season, Renault’s Captur is based on the Duster’s M0 platform and will be positioned above it in the French manufacturer’s India portfolio. The crossover will be powered by the familiar K9K 1.5-litre diesel engine and the Duster’s new 1.5-litre petrol unit. Both engines will be mated to a manual transmission, though there are talks of 4WD and automatic gearbox options to be added to the line-up later. The Captur will face-off against Hyundai’s Creta.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi is set to expand its model line-up in the country with the launch of the new Outlander. Set to be launched in the coming months, the Outlander will be available as a petrol-only model and will be imported as a CBU. Powering the SUV will be a 169hp, 2.4-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox and Mitsubishi's Super All-Wheel Control four-wheel-drive system.

Maruti S-Cross facelift

Maruti is readying the launch of the facelifted S-Cross in India. The updated crossover will get revised styling updates to the cabin and is likely to introduce a new petrol motor. The existing set of diesel engines could carry forward with the facelift. The S-Cross is expected to be launched around the festive season.

Mahindra Scorpio facelift

Mahindra has begun testing a facelift for the Scorpio ahead of its expected launch in the second half of the year. Apart from updated styling, the refreshed SUV will also get mechanical updates with the 2.2-litre diesel engine set to receive a bump up in power from the current 120hp to 140hp. Spy shots of test mules indicate that most of the changes to the car will happen up front and to the rear, with little to no change on body panels elsewhere. There are yet no details about changes to the cabin, though we could expect Mahindra to revise the equipment list along with some revised switchgear. The facelift version may come with the 2.2-litre petrol engine under development, depending on market response to the motor that will debut in the XUV500.

Refreshed Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra is also lining up a second update for the XUV500. Facelifted in 2015, the XUV500 will receive a mild facelift along with an updated diesel engine. As with the Scorpio, the XUV500's 2.2 diesel unit will also get a bump up in power – up by 30hp from 140hp to 170hp. Apart from the engine, expect minor tweaks to styling inside and out. Mahindra is also currently testing a 2.2-litre petrol engine based on the mHawk diesel motor’s engine block that is expected after the launch of the facelift.

Ford EcoSport facelift

Ford gave the EcoSport a comprehensive makeover prior to the LA motor show late last year. Cosmetic changes to the EcoSport include a new front fascia and a heavily revised cabin. The international model missed the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, though, for India, this design element will carry forward with the new SUV. Inside, there is a new dashboard that now houses a large, centrally located touchscreen infotainment system. For India, the facelifted EcoSport is expected to carry forward using the existing 1.0-litre EcoBoost and the 1.5-litre diesel engines, though a new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine from Ford’s Dragon series of motors will replace the current petrol mill. While it gets an all-wheel drive in international markets, the feature is unlikely to be offered in India. Expect a launch near the festive season.

Tata Nexon

Tata showcased a near-production version of the Nexon compact SUV at the Auto Expo 2016. Based on the same platform as the Zest and the Bolt, the Nexon follows the company’s new Impact design language and has borrowed styling cues from JLR’s Range Rover Evoque. The compact SUV gets a cab forward stance and a spacious interior because of its long wheelbase and wide cabin. The SUV will also mark the debut of Tata’s all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine and a turbocharged variant of the Revotron motor seen in the Tiago.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Suzuki pulled the covers off the new Swift post-Christmas last year, with the model set to hit international markets during the course of 2017. For India, Maruti is currently testing the new third-gen model for a launch in 2018. The car for India is expected to carry forward using the current crop of 1.2-litre and 1.3-litre petrol and diesel engines, though, unlike its international counterpart, is expected to get a new interior, specifically for the country. The model will make its India debut at the Auto Expo 2018.

New Audi A5

Audi is set to bring in 10 new products this year, one of which will be the A5. Unlike its predecessor that was only offered as the performance S5 Sportback and RS5, the new-gen model will offer three styles to choose from in a bid to appeal to a wider set of buyers and expand its presence in the segment. Interestingly, India will get the Cabriolet version for the first time. Internationally, petrol engines offered with the A5 range from an entry-level 190hp, 2.0-litre to a more potent 252hp, 2.0-litre unit. The diesel model is available with a 190hp, 2.0-litre unit or the larger 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel in two outputs – 218hp and 272hp. Although not confirmed, for India, the 252hp petrol seems to be the frontrunner and the 190hp diesel could be under consideration.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar (November 2017)

The sporty Range Rover Velar is expected to launch as a CBU during the festive season. The Velar will be powered by a 250hp 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel in 180hp or 240hp states of tune. A standard ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic is paired with each engine and delivers power to all-four-wheels.

Hyundai i20 facelift

Hyundai has begun testing the i20 facelift on Indian roads, ahead of a possible launch sometime early next year. The refreshed hatchback is set to follow Hyundai's latest design language, with a more prominent grille up front and changes to the rear. Under the hood, the existing engines are expected to carry forward, with a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol also likely to join the line-up.

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen is set to relaunch the Passat in India this year in standard as well as hybrid form. The standard car will be offered with VW's new EA288, 177hp, 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, paired with an automatic gearbox. The model is expected to be assembled at VW's Aurangabad facility and priced in the region of Rs 32-34 lakh (ex-showroom). The plug-in hybrid Passat GTE is aimed at catering to the rising interest in alternatively fuelled cars in the country. However, while the standard car will be readily available, the GTE is only expected to be sold in limited numbers.

Ford Figo, Aspire facelift (2018)

As part of its mid-cycle refresh, Ford will update its Figo hatchback and Aspire compact sedan with some cosmetic changes outside and inside. The highlight of the facelift will be the introduction of the all-new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from Ford’s new Dragon series of petrol motors that will replace the current 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Sigma petrol mill. A 1.5-litre petrol Dragon engine will make its first appearance in the facelifted EcoSport.

