New 600hp Ferrari Portofino convertible revealed

Ferrari has unveiled its new entry-level model that will replace the California T, called the Portofino.

The convertible, with a folding hard top, is powered by the award-winning 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 that was also present in the California T, though it will produce 600hp and 760Nm of torque in the Portofino, an increase of 40hp. Ferrari claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of over 320kph.

The Portofino is named after a small Italian fishing village, and is built on an all-new chassis that is significantly lighter than the California T, but with greater torsional rigidity due to new production techniques. However, Ferrari has not specified how much lighter the Portofino is than the California T.

The convertible is Ferrari’s first GT car to come with an electric power steering - something the marque claims has enabled it to reduce the steering ratio rate by 7 percent without hindering stability. It will also feature Ferrari’s E-Diff 3 electronic rear differential and dual-coil suspension with magnetorheological damping to improve both responsiveness and road comfort.

The face of the Portofino looks sharp and aggressive, with a large front radiator grille, 488 GTB-like headlamps and large air intakes on the outside edges of the headlights that vent into the front wheel arch.

The car’ cabin features a revised infotainment system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen. A redesigned wind deflector reduces air flow inside the cabin by 30 percent with the roof lowered.

The car will make its public debut at the upcoming Frankfurt motor show next month.

Seeing as Ferrari has just launched its four-seater GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T in India, it isn’t inconceivable that the Portofino could also arrive on our shores soon.