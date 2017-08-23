Mumbai gets its first electric vehicle charging station

Mumbai’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging station was opened by Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, at its receiving station in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

The abject lack of an adequate EV charging infrastructure across the country has been among the reasons that are hampering the growth of the EV sector. Adoption of a smart charging infrastructure is absolutely critical if India is to achieve its ambitious plan of a mass-scale shift to EVs by 2030.

The Tata Power charging station will enable electric car users to charge their cars (battery-electric vehicles like the Mahindra e2o) safely and conveniently, says the company. The chargers monitor the battery charging status and the units consumed while the vehicle is being charged. Tata Power has plans to set up additional charging stations at various locations in Mumbai and is already in talks with various stakeholders.

Commenting on the new charging station, Anil Sardana, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “The launch of electrical vehicle charging stations as Tata Power is to set a high standard in adopting sustainable practices by using innovative technology, providing customers access to energy-efficient processes. We are moving towards clean power for all and it is our endeavour to provide best of the solutions for our country to achieve a greener tomorrow.”