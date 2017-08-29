MRF Perfinza tyres launched

MRF has introduced its Perfinza range of tyres. Developed with a focus on ride comfort, the new tyres are aimed at luxury and premium segment cars and are currently available for over 60 models on sale in India. The range currently retails via all MRF exclusive outlets across the country and will be released for export markets later.

The tyres are available in sizes ranging from 195/60 R15 (Maruti Baleno) to 245/50 R18 (Mercedes-Benz S400). The Perfinza range caters to luxury car brands that include Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Mini, Jaguar and Volvo. Run-flats are available only for the Mini Cooper.

Besides the above cars, Perfinza tyres are available for various Volkswagen, Skoda, Maruti, Ford, Fiat, Honda, Hyundai and Toyota models.